Meghan Markle previously opted out of a meet and greet with US president Donald Trump, when he visited Buckingham Palace in June.

At the time, Meghan was actually on maternity leave after giving birth to Archie the previous month, so she couldn’t be in attendance during the official visit, People reports.

This time round, however, Meghan and Harry won’t be catching up with President Trump because they are in the middle of a six-week hiatus from their royal duties.

They revealed they were taking a break after admitting they were struggling with the pressures of royal life in an explosive ITV documentary filmed during their tour of Africa.

The Duchess and Prince Harry will again not be present when the US president returns to the palace on Tuesday for an official engagement with the Queen.

The purpose of the president’s visit to London is to attend a two-day NATO summit, and while there he is planning to meet with several members of the royal family.

Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are all expected to be in attendance, but Prince William won’t, as he is currently touring the Middle East.

Harry and Meghan’s absence at the meet and greet comes after it was revealed they will not spend Christmas with the royal family this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are breaking with tradition this year and won't spend the festive period at Sandringham with the rest of the royals, including the Queen.

In a statement from the Palace, it was revealed they, along with six-month-old son, Archie, will instead spend Christmas with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

“This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen,” the message stated.