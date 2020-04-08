MUST WATCH: Thomas Markle Jr says sister Meghan is controlling Prince Harry just like she did with her ex husband Trevor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been roasted by royal biographer Phil Dampier, who has taken serious offence with the pair announcing the name of their charity, Archewell, when Harry's homeland is in turmoil.

He called their actions 'appalling' when the leader of the country, Boris Johnson was in intensive care, fighting for his life after being diagnoses with coronavirus last month, along with thousands of other citizens.

'It’s appalling timing, I would say. It was the worst possible timing,' he told Daily Mail.

'If I were Harry and Meghan I would have laid low until this situation was over,' he explained, referring to the deadly pandemic.

'People everywhere are really concerned with dealing with this and it does not look good, however good the cause is.'