Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been roasted by royal biographer Phil Dampier, who has taken serious offence with the pair announcing the name of their charity, Archewell, when Harry's homeland is in turmoil.
He called their actions 'appalling' when the leader of the country, Boris Johnson was in intensive care, fighting for his life after being diagnoses with coronavirus last month, along with thousands of other citizens.
'It’s appalling timing, I would say. It was the worst possible timing,' he told Daily Mail.
'If I were Harry and Meghan I would have laid low until this situation was over,' he explained, referring to the deadly pandemic.
'People everywhere are really concerned with dealing with this and it does not look good, however good the cause is.'
Meghan and Harry attend their final royal engagement in March in London.
Getty
One Twitter user said the announcement, 'makes them appear more detached from reality and the struggles that the everyday person is going through.'
Another wrote: 'The world is a bit too busy for their vanity project... Didn’t they get the memo?'
Harry and Meghan made the announcement as the death toll from COVID-19 continued to climb in the UK and Commonwealth.
'The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working on plans to run emotional support groups, a multi-media educational empire, and even launch a wellbeing website under a new non-profit organisation named Archewell,' the UK's Telegraph reported.
The Los Angeles-based couple told the publication they wanted 'to do something of meaning, to do something that matters' through podcasts, books and films.