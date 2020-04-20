West Hollywood residents were shocked to to receive meals from the Duke and Duchess. Getty

Last week, Harry and Meghan put on a loved-up display while briefly stepping out from quarantine to volunteer for a West Hollywood food charity service.

Sporting jeans and facemasks, the couple were spotted walking hand in hand as they delivered food to critically ill people for the food charity Project Angel Food.

The non-profit charity services some of the community’s most vulnerable residents, including those living with HIV, cancer, kidney failure, diabetes and congestive heart disease.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put on a loved-up display while briefly stepping out from quarantine to volunteer for a West Hollywood food charity service. MEGA

Many residents have compromised immune systems, which places them at greater risk during the coronavirus pandemic, which makes the service even more necessary.

Seemingly flying under the radar, Harry was dressed down in a grey polo shirt, jeans and baseball cap, while Meghan wore a long-sleeved black shirt, khaki trousers and blue cap.

One resident who found himself taken aback to receive meals from the Duke and Duchess was West Hollywood resident Dan Tyrell, who recalled the experience to WEHOville.

“They were both nice and very down-to earth people… They had masks on, and they were dressed down with jeans, but very nice jeans,” Dan told the American publication.

Sporting jeans and facemasks, Harry and Meghan were last week spotted walking hand in hand as they delivered food to critically ill people for the food charity Project Angel Food. MEGA

“I thought that tall red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty. Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them.

“If they had given me the heads up, I would have worn my tiara!” he quipped.

Speaking to People, Project Angel Food executive director Richard Ayoub said Harry and Meghan kept their good deed on the downlow and actually volunteered twice.

“They actually did two deliveries for us – one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday – and they’ve done it quietly… We’re completely honored,” Richard said.

Project Angel Food executive director Richard Ayoub said Harry and Meghan kept their good deed on the downlow and actually volunteered twice. MEGA

He went on to say the royal couple were “extremely down to earth” and appeared to be genuinely interested in the lives of those who they came into contact with.

“They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients – they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation,” he added.

Richard then recalled how obvious the “love and selflessness” was between the couple, before saying Meghan told him she wanted to introduce Harry to L.A. through philanthropy.

“Our clients are clients who are often forgotten. They really wanted to go visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their faces,” he added.