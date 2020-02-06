Getty

"The answer is: never; it’s part of our training, in which absolute loyalty and discretion is enshrined, that we do not allow ourselves the luxury of a good moan about how tedious our shifts may have been, or what a pig Prince So and So may have been to us that day.

"If the team guarding Prince Harry and Meghan are getting their own back because they are fed up acting as gofers to bring the pair a cup of coffee, or collect the groceries, then I would say the trust between the PPOs (Police Protection Officers) and the Principals (the Duke and Duchess) is already breaking down."

Getty

In other news a U.S. report claims that Prince William told Harry that 'he is dead to him' after his bombshell announcement that he and Meghan were stepping down as senior royals.

Harry and William are no longer close

"William shouted: “You’re dead to me! Kate and I will never see you again!”’ a palace insider allegedly told top-selling American publication GLOBE.

"This rift is so sad because the brothers were once thick as thieves, totally together in their need to heal from the death of their mum, Princess Diana."