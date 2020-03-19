Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a heartwarming message about the importance of banding together globally. Getty

“There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home.

“Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit,” the message read.

The royal couple’s message described how the current situation effects “all of our lives”, which ultimately unites everyone around the world.

“How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now,” the royal couple added.

Taking to their Sussex Royal Instagram on Wednesday, the royal couple shared an inspiring quote, along with an emotional caption.

Harry and Meghan then revealed that over the coming weeks they will be using their social media as a vehicle to share information and resources to help people navigate the pandemic.

“We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us,” the caption read.

Harry and Meghan’s heartfelt post comes after Prince William urged people in the UK to show their support for each other as well as the National Emergencies Trust.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the heir to the British throne shared a video, in which he appealed to the public to rally together and help community members in need.

“Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together,” William began.

“The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.

“The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way, which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important,” he said.