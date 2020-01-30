Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly dropped a clue that suggests they might be planning on making Canada their permanent home, despite saying they will spend half the year in the UK. Getty

“We are so happy to be supporting Bell’s mental health campaign,” Harry and Meghan captioned, alongside a collage of photos featuring people encouraging acts of “kindness”.

“Each time you watch bell_letstalk official video on Instagram, Bell will donate 5 cents towards Canadian mental health initiatives. So please share, please talk and be part of the solution,” the message continued.

Harry and Meghan are well-known advocates of positive mental health, and their show of support has left some fans questioning whether it suggests they will stay in Canada permanently.

Taking to their Instagram Story on Wednesday, the Sussexes gave a shout out to Canadian mental health initiative Bell Let’s Talk. Instagram

The shout out comes after Harry and Meghan kicked off the New Year by acknowledging the work of a journalist-led Instagram account that publishes "good news only”.

Taking to their Sussex Royal account at the time, the Duke and Duchess revealed they will continue to use their social media to highlight one inspiring account each month in 2020.

“For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world,” the royals captioned.

“However, this time we will be focusing on just one account each month. For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement.

“This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!” the royals added.

According to the Good News Movement’s Instagram account, it currently has 204,000 followers, who tune in to watch videos and read stories about kind-hearted individuals.