Prince Harry and Meghan Markle help couple take selfie during Canadian hike Getty

She said she didn't recognise Meghan at first but said she looked familiar, saying it wasn't until she noticed her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, who was out walking with them, that she realised who they were.

"We noticed a group was standing nearby and they had two dogs, one of which was approaching us," Kantorowicz told CTV News Vancouver.

"She starts asking if we want her to take a photo for us," Kantorowicz said. "We said sure. I didn't see who she was at that time."

Kantorowicz said she then recognise Abigail Spencer, which started a chain reaction and she then spotted Meghan and Harry.

Meghan took three photos of Iliya Pavlovic and Asymina Kantorowicz Asymina Kantorowicz/CTV

"I froze up. I actually couldn’t believe who it was. Then I looked over to the side and that’s when I realized Prince Harry was standing there," Kantorowicz said. "I kept looking back and forth like, 'Is this actually happening?'

"In that moment the only thing I could think to say, 'There's only so much that selfie sticks can do,'" Kantorowicz said. "She laughed and responded with something like, 'We'll have to do better,' and then Harry said, 'No pressure.'"

"She handed the phone back and said, 'Happy New Year!' and we said, 'Thanks and happy New Year!" the Victoria woman said. "Then we kind of turned to each other laughed and said, 'Did that just happen?' I still can't believe it. It feels like a dream."

The beloved royals have been spotted numerous time in the area where the Sussexes spent their first Christmas as a family in a $14.1 million waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island.

The home, which is owned by a mystery millionaire, boasts eight-bedrooms, two beaches and views across the peninsula.

Harry and Meghan have come under fire in recent days, after fans accused the pair of photoshopping their family Christmas card.