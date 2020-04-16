Harry and Meghan are being forced to rethink their charity work amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

"People are going to be rethinking how they live their life and it is a good point that this could be an opportunity for people to rethink how they travel."

"But also I am curious how this will impact Meghan and her endeavours.



"We know that she has always been passionate about female empowerment and young people so I am sure she will stay doing those types of wonderful work.

"But I wonder how this coronavirus crisis will change what she is going to work on."

The news comes after Princess Anne has seemingly taken a subtle jab at Harry and Meghan, while discussing the impulsiveness of younger members of the royal family.

Speaking to Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, the 69-year-old admitted she’s concerned younger royals are in a rush to change “tried and tested” philanthropic methods.

“I don't think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it's often true, isn't it?” Anne confessed, referring to her extensive philanthropic work history.

"You don't necessarily look at the previous generation and say, 'Oh, you did that?' Or, 'You went there?' Nowadays, they're much more looking for, 'Oh let's do it a new way,’” she said.

While she didn’t call out anyone in particular, Anne went on to say that she believes many young royals are seemingly being impulsive and trying to change what already works.

Referring to the young breed, Anne said: “Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work. You may need to go back to basics.”