Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given their fans one final farewell message before they head back to Canada, after completing their remaining royal engagements in the UK. Getty

The first snap shows Harry and Meghan laughing out loud while chatting with the group, while a follow-up pic shows them lining up to have their photo taken.

The Queen’s Commonwealth trust aims to advocate, finance and connect inspiring young leaders, who are making a difference and shaping the future of the world.

Harry and Meghan organised the meet and greet as one of their final royal engagements, and it’s believed they group chatted about topics such as mental health and equality.

The Duke and Duchess shared two behind-the-scene snaps of their recent meeting with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth. Instagram

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the snap, with person writing: “A round of applause for these beautiful humans doing so much good!”

Another person stated: “Your magic will be sorely missed and I hope you find the privacy & happiness you deserve.”

A third person added: “Brilliant yayyyyyy to the best royal couple ever.”

Harry and Meghan’s meet and greet comes after they attended the Queen’s Commonwealth Day procession at Westminster Abbey, where their first encounter with William and Kate was caught on camera.

Unlike previous years, where both the Cambridges and Sussexes joined the royal procession, this year the couples were instead escorted to their respective seats.

Harry and Meghan were the first couple to be escorted to their seats in the second row, before Wills and Kate, who arrived a short time later and sat in the front row.

Video footage shows William and Kate taking their seats, as the Sussexes watch while chatting to Harry’s uncle Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

At one point, Meghan appears to say “hello” and attempts to wave to Wills and Kate, which appears to go unnoticed.