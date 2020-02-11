Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly turned down an offer to present the Best Picture Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Getty

While the royal couple chose not to attend, the source went on to say: “They were honoured by the request, but declined the invitation."

If the Sussexes had attended the star-studded affair, it would have been their first major appearance since stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Aside from their recent appearance at a private event for banking giant JP Morgan in Miami on Thursday, the royal couple have seemingly kept a low profile in Canada.

The Duke and Duchess were approached by the event’s organisers to bestow the coveted top prize, which was presented by Jane Fonda. Getty

Harry and Meghan shocked the entire world when they announced in January that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving to North America.

In a statement issued on their Instagram account with 10.1 million followers on Wednesday evening UK time, they said: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

They continued: "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the statement read.