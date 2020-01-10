Meghan and Harry this week Getty

"It's certainly not true to say the palace were blindsided by this," he told ITV News.

"The couple's view was they came back and wanted to talk to the family about their plans.

"It had been made clear to them in their absence there was going to be a slimmed down monarchy and they weren't really a part of it."

Meghan fled the UK on Thursday leaving the royal family crisis to reunite with her son Archie in Canada.

According to The Sun, Meghan has returned to North America after just three days in the UK, and she may stay there for the foreseeable future.

“It was only a flying visit for Meghan. She wanted to get back ‘home’ to Archie,” a source told The Sun.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had arrived back in London earlier this week after a six-week holiday in Canada and the US, however their 8-month-old son Archie wasn't with them.

Reports are unconfirmed around who has been looking after the tot while his parents have been in the UK, with some stating he has been with his nanny and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, and other reports that he has beenlooked after by Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney.

