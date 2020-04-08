Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced the name of their new charity foundation, Archewell, which has seemingly been mocked by critics. Getty

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," they added.

Despite the name’s emotive origin, it has been heavily criticised and mocked on Twitter, with one person writing: “The Archewell thing sounds like a mix of Scientology and Goop.”

Harry and Meghan said the name of the foundation was inspired by the word "Arche", which also influenced the name of their firstborn son, Archie. Getty

Another person wrote: “Is this a real charitable organisation, where they donate time and effort or is this some money-making charity, that they pay themselves to operate it?”

A third person added: “Crappy AF to use a baby in PR wars.”

The recent backlash over the foundation name comes after it was reported Harry and Meghan are apparently facing an estimated $8million security bill.

Speaking on ABC’s HeirPod podcast, royal expert Omid Scobie revealed the royal couple are facing footing the bill, despite neither of them currently having a source of regular income.

“They have spent the last few years not earning a living,” Omid began.

The recent backlash over the foundation name comes after it was reported Harry and Meghan are apparently facing an estimated $8million security bill. Getty

“As a royal, your expenses are covered but you don't earn a salary. It will be very tough for them especially in the few months ahead.”

Laney Lui added: “Security is not cheap. For them, you are dealing with multiple personnel and round-the-clock… You have to also account for that and travel and other expenses.

“This all goes back to the curiosity about their future plans and what they will be. They are going to have to have a pretty significant income to cover that and their lifestyle,” she said.