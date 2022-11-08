A friend of Prince Harry has said that the duke would have wanted his children to grow up in Africa as he had some of the happiest times of his life there.
Harry has often expressed his love for Africa and once revealed that he would have loved to live there.
Archie, Harry and Meghan’s son, is now three years old and Lillibet, their daughter, is now 17 months old.
A few years ago, before Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals, there were plans for the couple to spend an extended period of time in Africa as a way of harnessing their international appeal.
Harry has said that Africa made him feel “more myself” and had once said that his dream job would be in Africa.
"I'd probably live in Africa," said Harry.
"I'd like to spend all my time out there... As a job, it would probably be a safari guide."
Harry set up the charity ‘Sentebale’ when he was 21 in memory of his mother.
Harry first visited the continent at a young age. When he was just 13 years old he met the Spice Girls in South Africa.
He also visited two months after his mother’s death in 1997.
Harry set up the charity ‘Sentebale’ when he was 21 in memory of his mother. Sentebale helps children and adolescents struggling to come to terms with their HIV status.
When Prince Harry was 24, and his brother William was 26, they both took part in a charity motorbike trek across South Africa.
In 2016, Harry assisted conservationists relocate African elephants to a safer home in Malawi.
Meghan and Harry took a 10-day trip to Africa as their first Royal tour.
"To actually get the chance to go to Africa, embed myself with the number one top vet in southern Africa, travel with him for three weeks and every job he gets called up to do, I follow him. That's like my dream,” Harry said.
