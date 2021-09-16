The Royal Family Instagram page also marked Harry's birthday with a photo collage to its Stories.

"Wishing the Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today," the caption read.

The collage included three photos of Harry, all of them taken during his time as a senior working royal before his 2020 exit.

Two of the snaps showed him working with children for charity and humanitarian projects and the third was captured while he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended the 2018 Sydney Invictus Games together.

For its Twitter tribute, the account added a fourth picture of the Duke of Sussex smiling.

The sweetest tribute came from Harry's father, Prince Charles, who also shared a picture collage to his Instagram Stories.

Posting to the Clarence House account, the Prince of Wales shared two photos laughing with his son, one of which was taken when Harry was a teen.

The third photo he included showed the Duke of Sussex smiling in more recent times.

"Happy Birthday to the Duke of Sussex," Charles penned alongside the images on Instagram and Twitter.

The outpouring of birthday messages from the royal family may hint at a more positive shift in Harry's relationship with his relatives back in the UK.

Since he and Meghan quit their royal roles in 2020 there have been ongoing claims of "tension" between the couple and the monarchy.

However, royals like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles have made sure to share birthday messages in 2020 and now in 2021.

The Duke of Sussex turned 37 on Wednesday and is believed to have spent the day at his California home with Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Just hours after he celebrated his special milestone it was announced that he and the Duchess of Sussex would be featured on the cover of Time Magazine's most influential people issue.

Sharing a photo of the cover to its official Instagram page, Time wrote: "Prince Harry and Meghan are among the 100 most influential people of 2021."

The magazine also shared a line from the feature on the couple by José Andrés, which read: "In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don't know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don't know.

"They don't just opine. They run toward the struggle."

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.