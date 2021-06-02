Prince George is the eldest Cambridge child. Getty

“You know what his plan was?,” Abu was overheard saying during the conversation. “Say like the royal family house is there, go to the nearest Sainsbury’s and… put poison in the ice-creams so the royal family will go and buy the ice-creams from there.

“They’re gonna go buy some ice-creams and then most likely the son will eat it.”

Details of George’s school were also shared among ISIS supporters, who were urged to target the child prince.

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe told New Idea Royals that while William and Kate would’ve been shaken by the plot, they would have confidence in their security team’s ability to keep them – and their kids – safe.

Prince George has two younger siblings - Charlotte and Louis. Getty

“The protection afforded by Scotland Yard comes with a very unique and trusted pedigree,” Ken explains. “William and Kate are only too aware of the risks to themselves and their children, but believe fervently in the protection expertise Scotland Yard provide.”

Ken also says the risk of kidnap has been high since the early 1980s, with William and Harry afforded heavy protection since birth. “Prince George and his siblings have a fully trained team of detectives for this very reason alone,” he says.

William and Kate ramped up their security measures in September last year, with the move explained away by the palace as a response to COVID-19 measures. The Sussexes revealed in their bombshell Oprah interview that a lack of protection for baby Archie was one of the reasons for their move to LA.

“Prince George and his siblings have a fully trained team of detectives," Princess Diana's former bodyguard Ken explained. AP

As direct heirs to the throne, the Cambridges receive round-the-clock security paid for by the UK Treasury, while Meghan and Harry – who relinquished their royal duties last year – do not.

“With Harry and Meghan officially relieved of their patronages, the responsibilities are greater for William,” adds Ken, who predicts the Cambridges’ security will only be stepped up in coming years.

“Assuming Prince Charles ascends the throne in the next five years, and Prince William becoming the Prince of Wales, Prince George as the young king in waiting will raise his already-strong profile and the need for heightened security.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea Royal's Monthly, on sale now!