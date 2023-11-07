Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all currently attend Lambrook School. This photograph is from their first day. Getty

RELATED: Princess Catherine and Prince William's sweetest family photos

Speculation is that Prince George will attend one of the school his parents went to.

Prince William attended Eton College in Windsor and Princess Catherine attended Marlborough College in Wiltshire... speculation suggest the young royal will go to one of these two schools.

Prince George's first day of school at St Thomas's Battersea. Getty

We have be with Prince George since the start of his schooling... in fact, we have been by his side since his very first day.

Little Prince George started in 2017 at St Thomas's Battersea, and let's just say he got the royal treatment with an INCREDIBLE menu served at the school.

A far cry from the carob buds and sausage rolls we remember from our own school canteen, St Thomas’s Battersea has a dietitian-devised three-week menu cycle.

The menu is comprised of mostly organic and seasonal ingredients.

“We offer lighter lunches during the lighter days and more substantial meals when the days turn cold,” the catering section of the school’s website read.

As Harper’s Bazaar UK uncovered, the student are provided with a mid-morning snack of milk, fresh fruit and a freshly baked pastry.

Lunch was a soup of the day and a slice of a baguette followed by a main course.

Some examples of the lunches served are authentic lamb ragout with garlic and fresh herbs, or free-range chicken minced chilli con carne served with brown and white rice.

Fresh fruit platters and yoghurts are always available as an alternative to the selected dessert of the day.