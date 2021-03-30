That's right, some of the youngest royals - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and even little Prince Louis - have been gifted their very own horses.

Being born into the monarchy has its perks - fancy dinners, custom clothing and even personal ponies.

Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, have taken a keen interest in horse riding and according to a report from The Times, their father Prince William is simply "thrilled".

While the little royals have reportedly been begging their parents for their own horses for some time now, the royals have refused to cave... until now.

The Times report also says that the Cambridge children have been gifted their ponies on one condition.

Apparently, Kate and Will stipulated that their kids would have to be "hands-on" with the animals and help with grooming, mucking out stables and more.

Before having his own personal pony at his disposal, Prince George borrowed another royal's horses to practice his hobby.