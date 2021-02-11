A royal expert has claimed Prince George (pictured) may never be king. Getty

Speaking to Express, the royal commentator described how three other royals must ascend the throne before George, one of whom is his grandfather Prince Charles.

“Before you can assess how William, and later George, might work out, you have to allow for the way the monarchy will look under King Charles, and whether under him it can survive,” Clive said.

The royal expert went on to say that unlike Queen Elizabeth and her father, King George VI, other members of the royal family lack the qualities to be exemplar rulers.

Prince George is currently third in line to the throne. Getty

"In my view Prince Charles is a reversion to the line of duds, falling far short of the standard set by his mother and grandfather," Clive claimed to the British publication.

He then alleged that the new generation of British subjects are steering away from the monarchy because there are too many “freeloaders and palace dwellers”.

“Together the royal family occupies 15 state residences paid for by public money at the cost of at least 82 million pounds a year – in contrast Denmark, for example, allots around nine million pounds to its royal family,” he added.

A royal expert has alleged that certain members of the royal family do not have what it takes to be an exemplar ruler like Queen Elizabeth (pictured). Getty

The comments come after it was revealed Princess Eugenie’s baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed, will now sit in 11th place on the line of succession.

As a result of the new addition to the House of Windsor, the Queen’s youngest child, Prince Edward, 56, has now been shifted from 11th to 12th place.

That said, the new line of succession after the queen is as follows: Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and finally baby Brooksbank.