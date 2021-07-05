It has been speculated that Will and Kate went into more detail about what George's life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve, around the time of his seventh birthday. Getty

William’s aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son “a normal family upbringing”, enabling the monarchy “to stay relevant and keep up with modern times”.

Royal author, Gill Knappett, echoed this sentiment in William & Catherine: A Family Portrait, writing, “Like his father did, Prince George is enjoying as normal an upbringing as possible, with two parents determined to let him have as much privacy has possible.

“Although they want his early years to be comparatively free from protocol and formality, they know they have to balance this desire with a respect for royal tradition.

“Their son, after all, will one day be Head of State.”

George recently enjoyed a soccer game with his mum and dad. Getty

One way the Duke of Cambridge is allowing his son to enjoy the less prim and proper aspects of his childhood is through sport.

Just last week, William and Kate took their seven-year-old to a soccer match (or 'football' as it as deemed across the pond) where Britain erupted in glee as they beat their arch sporting rival, Germany.

WATCH: Prince George sings God Save The Queen with William and Kate at the soccer (Story continues after video)

During the match, the future king was on his best behaviour.

He donned a full suit to the game, matching with his dad whose own outfit was complete with an official FA striped tie, aligned with the association that William is president of.

George's tie was similar, but not of the official sort.

