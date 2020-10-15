Prince George (pictured) is lucky enough to have seven godparents. Instagram/AP

Fast forward to 2013 when Prince William and Duchess Catherine welcomed their first-born child, Prince George, and the royals bestowed the same honour on Julia by asking the princess’s pal to be one of his godparents (he has seven in total).

Julia was undoubtedly touched at the symbolic gesture by Wills and Kate. But she has now revealed that she also viewed it as the perfect way to keep the Princess of Wales’ spirit alive by lovingly continuing one of her favourite family traditions.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, Julia revealed that the Princess had a penchant for gifting her son “huge and noisy and nightmarish” toys, which of course “the children loved”. Therefore, Julia felt it was absolutely necessary for her to return the favour when it came to Prince George!

The late Princess Diana’s close friend, Julia Samuel (pictured), is godmother of Prince George. Getty

“So I do to George what [Diana] did to us, which is give impossible toys which are really noisy, take a lot of making,” Julia explained during an interview on the podcast, How to Fail with Elizabeth Day. “William then has to spend days putting [the toy] together.”

Then, once the toy was finally assembled it would usually make “awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that”.

“That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh,” the prince’s godmother added.

Julia also reflected on how Princess Diana was “the most brilliant godmother” – and that it’s inspired her own efforts at being there for George and providing support, advice and encouragement.

“[She was] warm and loving and fun,” Julia told You magazine. “Diana is my role model. I am aiming to be as good a godmother as she was.”

Julia revealed that Diana had a penchant for gifting her son “huge and noisy and nightmarish” toys. Getty

Although Julia is honoured to have an integral role in the young royal’s life, she can’t help but lament the fact that Diana isn’t there with them.

“She would’ve been a fantastic grandmother,” Julia told the magazine.

“It breaks my heart even thinking about it, because she would’ve been amazing, she really would.”

And Julia revealed on the podcast that she’s heartbroken whenever she dwells on Diana never having the chance to get to know her “amazing” grandson.

“He is amazing. He’s funny and feisty and cheeky, she [Diana] would have loved him so much,” Julia said.

“That is heartbreaking for all of them.”