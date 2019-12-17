Prince William has shared insight into how he deals with challenging conversations about homelessness with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Getty

The Duke, who is also patron of the homelessness charity Centrepoint, went on to say that his brood are very inquisitive and often ask why homeless people simply can’t go home.

During the television special, Wills praised his mother for teaching him about those less fortunate, while he and Mary visited The Passage homelessness charity.

“It was one of the first places I came to actually. I must have been between 8 and 10, something like that. It had a profound impact on me,” he said.

Speaking to celebrity cook Mary Berry on BBC’s holiday special A Berry Royal Christmas, Wills said his kids often ask questions about homeless people. Getty

“My mother knew what she was doing with it. She realized that it was very important when you grow up - especially in the life that we grew up - that you realize that life happens beyond palace walls, and that you see real people struggling with real issues.”

William’s candid conversation with Mary comes after Kate Middleton revealed their youngest son, Louis, has developed the habit of closely following her around the house.

According to Mail Online, Kate spoke candidly about Louis’ first word while chatting with the celebrity cook during the Christmas television program.

The Duke, who is also patron of the homelessness charity Centrepoint, went on to say that his brood are very inquisitive and often ask why homeless people simply can’t go home. Getty

“One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” Kate told Mary.

The Duchess went on to say that Mary’s face is so familiar to the little prince that if he were to see her in person, she believes he would recognise her.

“Children are really fascinated by faces, and your face are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry’ … so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today,” she said.