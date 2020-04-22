Instagram

The 51-year-old shared before and after photos of his slick new 'do with fans on the family's Instagram account.

"I'm probably not the only one who has been a hairdresser today," he joked, addressing the nationwide influx of people rushing to indulge in their beauty treatments.

"Fortunately, it is now possible for hairdressers and other smaller companies and stores to stay open on top of a long shutdown," he acknowledged, sharing his gratitude for the country's sacrifice during the strict period of self-isolation.

"I want to thank everyone for being so readily prepared and for helping keep the wheels going for a period that requires a lot of us all," he added.

The Prince's fresh cut was quick to attract the attention of adoring fans.

"How stylish you have become!" gushed one user.

"There is a very visible before and after effect here," joked another.