Prince Edward (pictured) has enjoyed a low-profile when it comes to his private life. Getty

However, Ruthie has since claimed in a post-show interview that she didn’t think her microphone was on.

“I very much apologise for that comment, that was not meant for everyone to hear!”

Up until now, the Earl and Countess of Wessex have enjoyed a low-profile when it comes to their private lives, much to the pleasure the Queen and Prince Philip.

In 2017, a royal insider revealed to Express that the Duke of Edinburgh's youngest son is actually his favourite, explaining, "Edward has moulded into a quiet and efficient figure who does not seek attention or acquire headlines. He and Sophie are liked for being dutiful and uncomplaining."

Similarly, rumour has it that Edward’s wife, Sophie, is particularly close to Her Majesty herself.

During her recent stint on I'm A Celeb, Ruthie Henshall (pictured) made an X-rated admission about her five-year relationship with the Earl of Wessex. Getty

"[Countess Sophie] is trusted and relied on by the Queen in a way I couldn't say applied to the Duchess of Cambridge or the Duchess of Cornwall," a royal aide told the Daily Mail in 2016.

"She is like another daughter to Her Majesty, they are that close."

What’s more, unlike the negative commentary surrounding certain royal in-laws, Sophie is said to be an 'outsider' who has adapted to royal life with ease.

Sophie (pictured), the Countess of Wessex, is rumoured to be the Queen's favourite in the family. Getty

Back in 2017, royal biographer Robert Jobson told the Telegraph, “(The Countess) is probably the best example of an outsider coming into the family and learning on the job.”

The author also confirmed the Countess’ tight bond with Her Majesty, stating, “She’s very much the Queen’s favourite, and you’ll notice that whenever there is a family holiday or gathering, Sophie and Edward often stay a while longer than the rest.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!