According to a royal insider, Edward got cold feet just a year into their relationship.

Royal author Ingrid Seward detailed in her 1995 book, Prince Edward, “Like all couples there were moments when the effort of adjusting led to rows and disagreements and, in the summer of 1994, they came precariously close to parting.”

Seward claimed the mother-of-two also found it difficult adjusting to royal life, despite bonding with Edward's mother, Queen Elizabeth from the get-go.

Getty

"Edward became what one friend described as ‘unnerved’ by the speed which the affair was developing.

"But if Edward was wracked by indecision (a not-uncommon problem amongst male members of his family) Sophie remained coolly determined.

"She was not prepared to let the relationship flounder.

"When rumours of the rift became public she dismissed them as 'rubbish.'"

"She was being elastic with the truth, but it did give her the breathing space she needed to get her relationship back on track again."

Four years later, Sophie got the fairytale ending she hoped for when she married Edward at St George's Chapel, Windsor.