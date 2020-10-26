Prince Christian (pictured) has apparently dropped a bombshell on his parents, Princess Mary and Prince Frederik, telling them he plans to move Down Under. Getty

The royal revelation comes after Christian gave fans a glimpse of his regal ability during a rare joint engagement with his dad, Crown Prince Frederik.

In July, Christian took the lead as the royal family discussed life in lockdown for a TV broadcast, which was shared on their official Instagram account, Det Danske Kongehus.

He said, “I miss seeing my friends and spending more time practising sports and being more active.”

Christian (top right) recently gave fans a glimpse of his regal ability during a rare joint engagement with his dad, Crown Prince Frederik (left). Instagram

The rare glimpse into their home lives was part of a TV program called Denmark Stands Together, a documentary showing the varying experiences of Danish families during the coronavirus lockdown.

Standing in casual puffer jackets and jeans, Princess Mary, Frederik and their children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, 13, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, both 9, told viewers about their daily routines, and how they have been staying active and positive.

“The world looks completely different today than it did just a few weeks ago,” Frederik said.

In July, Christian (top left) took the lead as the Danish royal family discussed life in lockdown for a TV broadcast, which was shared on their official Instagram account, Det Danske Kongehus. Instagram

He added: “We all miss our normal everyday lives.”

Accompanying shots of the family playing soccer and the children jumping on the trampoline in the vast garden, Mary added, “We have come outside to get fresh air and to move. It is the second week of home education and it has required some transformation of both the children and us.”

Prince Vincent caused the whole family to laugh when he added that he found home schooling “really boring”.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!