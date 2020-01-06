Prince Charles has made it clear that he will not abdicate in favour of his son, Prince William , and he will one day take the throne as King.

Prince Charles became the longest-serving heir apparent in British history in 2011, since becoming first in line to the throne February 1952.

And while there has been speculation that the Prince of Wales would relinquish the throne to his son, although unlikely, it is possible.

Speaking about Charles’ potential abdication, the University College London’s Constitution Unit at the School of Public Policy told Express.co.uk: “That would be a matter for Prince Charles, and for Parliament.

“For the Queen, abdication is said to be unthinkable, for two reasons.

“The first is the bad example of Edward VIII: his abdication brought the Queen's father onto the throne, unexpectedly and most reluctantly.

“The second is her declaration on her twenty-first birthday that she would serve for her whole life whether it be long or short.”