Why Prince Charles WON'T abdicate in favour of his son William
He's been waiting his whole life to be King
Prince Charles has made it clear that he will not abdicate in favour of his son, Prince William, and he will one day take the throne as King.
Prince Charles became the longest-serving heir apparent in British history in 2011, since becoming first in line to the throne February 1952.
And while there has been speculation that the Prince of Wales would relinquish the throne to his son, although unlikely, it is possible.
Speaking about Charles’ potential abdication, the University College London’s Constitution Unit at the School of Public Policy told Express.co.uk: “That would be a matter for Prince Charles, and for Parliament.
“For the Queen, abdication is said to be unthinkable, for two reasons.
“The first is the bad example of Edward VIII: his abdication brought the Queen's father onto the throne, unexpectedly and most reluctantly.
“The second is her declaration on her twenty-first birthday that she would serve for her whole life whether it be long or short.”
“She is also said to regard her oath at her coronation as imposing a sacred duty to reign as long as she shall live.
“Having waited over 60 years as heir apparent, it would be perfectly natural for Prince Charles to want to assume the throne and perform the royal duties for which he has spent so long preparing in waiting.
“But it would be equally natural if, after reigning for a few years as an increasingly elderly monarch, he chose to invite Parliament to hand on the throne to Prince William."
As Prince Charles has been waiting to be king for so many years, and his popularity has waivered over the years, rumours have been rife that the UK may skip Prince Charles as monarch, and move straight to Prince William instead.
Polls indicate that the UK would prefer the younger Prince to take the helm before his father.
One survey carried out in 2018 found 46 percent of people would support Charles stepping aside and seeing William crowned King.
Currently, Prince Charles is next in line to the British throne.
Following him is his eldest son, Prince William, whose own eldest child, Prince George is currently third in line to the throne.