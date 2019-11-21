Prince Charles has taken sides Getty Images

“He’ll invite the Sussexes over without telling or asking William and Kate and days later, he’ll let it slip in conversation, leaving William fuming.”

According to the source, before Meghan came along Kate used to be close to Charles but now the ‘dynamic has changed.’

But Meghan and Charles are close as they share the same ‘dry sense of humour’.

Kate is now feeling left out and William may have no choice but to go to the Queen to end the feuding once and for all.

The news comes after Meghan was recently trounced by Kate in a major popularity poll.

Only a year ago Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were the royal power couple everyone was talking about – leaving Kate Middleton and Prince William seeming old hat in comparison. But how a bit of time can change everything.

The results, published in New Idea Royals magazine, show Kate is number one among royal fans, soundly beating Meghan in a range of categories including favourite

royal couple, most stylish royal, most loved royal and favourite wedding dress.

William and Kate came out on top as the people's choice for 'Favourite Royal Couple', winning a whopping 65% of the votes.

In comparison Harry and Meghan - who were married in May 2018 - only won 11%.