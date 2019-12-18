Prince Charles has seemingly divided the internet with his rumoured method of making tea, which he reportedly insists his staff always follow. Getty

He went on to say that temperature is also key, with English breakfast and Earl Grey requiring water to be at least 100C, while green tea must be heated to 70C.

Evan continued to say that when making a royal brew, steeping time is also important, with black tea taking about five minutes and green tea taking approximately three minutes.

The perfect royal brew should also be made with organic honey, and regardless of whether or not milk is added, a jug should be provided in case someone changes their mind, he said.

Hospitality manager at Dumfries House, Evan Samson, said the Duke insists their trained butlers always follow the strict method when he visits the stately home. Getty

As Evan explained, there’s little room for error when making tea for the Duke, which has seemingly divided the internet, with many people saying Charles’ method is not correct.

One fan eve went as far as to write: “I don’t want him to be king. Prince Charles adds milk before taking out the teabag.”

Despite the backlash, several tea enthusiasts appeared to support the future King of England’s choice, with one fan writing: “This is how I have made my tea FOREVER.”

According to Prince Charles’ method, the perfect cup of tea is made with one teaspoon of tea leaves for every cup, plus an extra spoonful for the pot. Getty

Another person added: “Saw an article making a big deal about the ‘stringent guidelines’ for how Prince Charles takes his tea, and all I could think is that my wife can now accurately say that I treat her like a princess, because that’s JUST HOW YOU MAKE GOOD TEA!”

The teatime revelation comes after it was suggested that Charles is set to make some major changes to the royal family when he eventually becomes king.