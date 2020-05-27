As the future King of England, Prince Charles has formal duties coming out of his ears, to put it frankly, but when all is said and done, he's still a family man through and through. Getty

Speaking on Britain's Classic FM, the Prince of Wales opened up about how music had inspired him throughout his life, particularly when he was a child.

"My grandmother used to play quite a bit of music, so I would hear something there," Charles said during the interview.

"But I suspect the first time I really became aware of it was being taken by my grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to Covent Garden aged 7, I think."

He continued: "It must have been in 1956 to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform. It was their first visit to the United Kingdom and I shall never forget that incredible occasion."

The Prince was "completely inspired by it," he explained.

"Which is why it's so important, I think, for grandparents or other relations to take children at about the age of seven to experience some form of the arts in performance."

An interesting and very convenient example there! Perhaps this is what Charles has planned to celebrate his grandson's next milestone?

Further in the two-part interview, the prince revealed a very sweet duty he was given for one of history’s most iconic royal events - Prince William and Catherine's wedding.

Again, it all came back to music.

Explaining that he loves testing music for different occasions, particularly weddings, the Prince shared: "I know my eldest son was quite understanding and was perfectly happy for me to suggest a few pieces for their wedding."

"I hope that gave some people pleasure, but it's rather fun having orchestras in for great occasions like that, and why not suggest a few pieces occasionally?"

As for his family, it seems they've certainly taken after the Prince when it comes to his passion for the arts.

Prince George is known to be a fan of ballet, having included this in his curriculum during his first year at primary school.

George's mum, Duchess Catherine, is also an avid supporter of the industry, with various patronages linked to dance.

The Duchess is also a keen photographer, showcasing her talents by snapping various official portraits of her children for special events.

She recently announced a new initiative amid the COVID-19 pandemic, asking people to take their own photographs to caption a moment in time as the unprecedented event unfolded.

Seems like this regal family are quite the multi-talented bunch!

