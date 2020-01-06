Prince Charles set to come under fire in 'The Crown'
Not his finest hour
Royal drama The Crown is set to show some controversial storylines from Prince Charles' life and marriage to Princess Diana in its fourth season.
Actor Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles in the hit Netflix show, said producers are “going to pull the rug from under him” in the forthcoming fourth season.
Josh admitted that the show has been “really nice” about Charles so far. But that is likely to change, he added. Josh, 29, told Express.co.uk: “Well, it’s the Diana years, so we know that period so well.
“And, in terms of Charles himself, if series three was to make people feel empathy and sorry for him, I guess we’re going to pull the rug from under him in the next series.”
While Josh says the series has been positive about Charles so far, it's all set to change when season four hits screens.
He also believes the Prince would be happy with the way he's been portrayed so far.
“Next series, maybe not so much, but in series three we’ve been pretty cool to him so, I mean, he’s got to get on board with it,” Josh said.
When Josh was asked if the show had changed his attitudes towards the royals, he said: “I feel real sympathy for them as individuals and that is what The Crown is about.
"Ultimately, this is drama, it’s fiction, it’s not the reality.”