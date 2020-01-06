Josh O'Connor plays Prince Charles in The Crown Getty

While Josh says the series has been positive about Charles so far, it's all set to change when season four hits screens.

He also believes the Prince would be happy with the way he's been portrayed so far.

“Next series, maybe not so much, but in series three we’ve been pretty cool to him so, I mean, he’s got to get on board with it,” Josh said.

Charles' marriage to Diana will be the subject of the next season Getty

When Josh was asked if the show had changed his attitudes towards the royals, he said: “I feel real sympathy for them as individuals and that is what The Crown is about.

"Ultimately, this is drama, it’s fiction, it’s not the reality.”