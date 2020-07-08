Everyone knows Prince Charles likes to indulge in a spot of gardening and painting, but there’s another deep love he’s kept hidden until now – classical music. Getty

“I know my eldest son was quite understanding and was perfectly happy for me to suggest a few pieces for their wedding.

“I hope that gave some people pleasure. But it’s rather fun having orchestras in for great occasions like that, and why not suggest a few pieces occasionally? I do enjoy it,” he added.

Interestingly, Prince Charles omitted to mention whether Harry and Meghan allowed him a say on their own wedding day tunes – although they did enlist the help of a cellist.

Charles revealed he likes to plan the music for people’s weddings, including that of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge. Getty

Charles’ candid confession comes after it was recently revealed he carries out a rather bizarre ritual every time he plants a tree.

According to researchers from the British quiz show QI, the Prince of Wales shakes hands with every tree that he plants “to wish it well”.

The show's researchers previously tweeted: “Whenever Prince Charles participates in a tree-planting ceremony, he gives one of the branches a handshake to wish it well.”

Charles’ candid confession comes after it was recently revealed he carries out a rather bizarre ritual every time he plants a tree. Instagram

Clarence House has also confirmed the validity of the tweet, telling the Daily Mail it publicly list this fact on its website.

What's more, Charles has previously admitted he is no stranger when it comes to having a good old chinwag with his plants to aid their growth.

“I just come and talk to the plants, really – [it's] very important to talk to them and they respond,” Charles says.

