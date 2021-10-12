Prince Charles has urged Australia to take action when it comes to climate change. Getty

"Is that what he says?" the heir to the throne asked climate editor Justin Rowlatt.

When asked what the Prince of Wales would say to leaders about why they should attend the conference, Charles emphasised that this meeting is a "last chance saloon" explaining that if change doesn't happen now, it will be "almost impossible to catch up".

"It is already beginning to be catastrophic because nothing in nature can survive the stress that is created by these extremes of weather," Charles said.

Prince Charles suggested there "may be other ways of doing things" when it comes to Australia's current climate change policy.

Upon being pressed about his advice to the Australian government with regards to their inaction when it comes to climate change, Prince Charles gave his reply.

"I mean you gently try to suggest there may be other ways of doing things, in my case anyway, otherwise you lot (the media) accuse me of interfering and meddling, don't you?"

Prince Charles has long been an advocate for climate change, making his first environmental speech over 50 years ago.

The future king also created the Sustainable Markets Initiative, encouraging businesses to foster environmental sustainability, and has urged for a Terra Carta - a roadmap which tackles climate and biodiversity crises - according to The Guardian.