As it turns out, the erroneous communiqué was not supposed to have been sent out by the trust, which was confirmed on Thursday.

A Prince’s Trust spokesperson said: “It appears some incorrect information was shared with a small number of Australian guests advising them not to attend the dinner.

“In fact, the event is still going ahead, and international guests are very much welcome to attend.

“All that has been asked is that guests follow government advice in relation to international travel,” the spokesman added.

While the error has now been resolved, Shane has reportedly decided to not to attend the gala dinner, and instead stay in Australia, where he can focus his attention on business matters.

News of the royal blunder comes after Charles and Camilla delighted British commuters by taking a double-decker bus to their most recent royal engagement.

The Duke and Duchess used the iconic bus to travel to a meet and greet at the London Transport Museum in Covent Garden on Wednesday.

Joining Charles and Camilla were some local schoolchildren, who were taking part in Transport for London’s (TFL) STARs scheme, which aims to promote sustainable travel.

After arriving at their destination, Charles and Camilla met with London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, who joined them on their visit, which was to mark 20 years of Transport for London.