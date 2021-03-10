Prince Charles was asked directly about his thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell all. Getty

In the tell-all with Oprah, Harry admitted he wasn't prepared for the racism aimed towards Meghan in the British tabloids.

Ultimately, the intensity and scrutiny from the press, combined with the lack of support from the palace was the final straw.

Harry said he tried to talk it through with his Grandmother The Queen as well as his father Prince Charles. But apparently, it was only after three conversations that Charles "stopped taking" Harry's calls.

"Because by that point I took matters into my own hands. I've got to do something for my own mental health, for my wife's, and for Archie as well," he said.

Prince Harry revealed that his father had stopped taking his calls in the lead-up to Megxit. Getty

Harry added that he and his family continue to fear the British press in the wake of the racism and abuse they've been subjected to as it affects them mentally.

"There was an opportunity, many opportunities, for my family to show support... No one from my family said anything," Harry said.

Following the interview, Prince Charles was said to be in a “state of despair” and the damning remarks about their strained father-son relationship was no doubt hard for the next heir to hear.

Harry and Meghan dropped bombshell after bombshell in one of the most explosive royal interviews ever. Getty

Meanwhile after a series of crisis talks, the Palace has issued an official response to the interview.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement read.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."