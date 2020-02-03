Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back as senior royals in January Getty

The insider added: “It’s fair to say that the past week has brought William and Harry back together but the relationship with Charles and Camilla is far more complicated and complex.

“There remains a real lack of trust there and it’s going to take some time to resolve.”

While Harry and Meghan's news came as somewhat of a shock to everyone in the regal family, including the Queen, no one was reportedly more disappointed than Harry’s dad, Prince Charles. Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world in January when they announced that they were stepping back from being senior members of the royal family.

And while the news came as somewhat of a shock to everyone in the regal family, including the Queen, no one was reportedly more disappointed than Prince Charles.

According to Express, the Duke of Cornwall was apparently very upset with Harry and Meghan – in particular the Duchess, who Charles reportedly developed a strong relationship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently shocked the world when they announced that they were stepping back from being senior members of the royal family. Getty

Charles was apparently one of Meghan’s biggest supporters in the lead up to her nuptials, and since then, their relationship has only got stronger, palace insiders have claimed.

The Duke of Cornwall even walked Meghan down the aisle in her father’s absence, after he apparently persuaded the Queen to allow her to wed Harry.

“He pushed his mother to give his son what he didn’t manage to achieve for himself when he wed Camilla - marrying a divorcee in church,” a friend reportedly told Mail Online.

Charles was apparently one of Meghan’s biggest supporters in the lead up to her nuptials, and since then, their relationship has only got stronger, palace insiders have claimed. Getty

Charles also supported Harry and Meghan moving into Frogmore Cottage, after the posh residence underwent major renovations, which ended up costing thousands of pounds.

What’s more, Charles is said to have been particularly hurt by the recent events because he was apparently understanding of Meghan’s plight given her very public family drama.

Charles is said to have been particularly hurt by the recent events because he was apparently understanding of Meghan’s plight given her very public family drama. Getty

Another source close to Charles reportedly told Mail Online that the drama Meghan had suffered with her own family only “endeared her to him even more”.

“Because there’s been bad behaviour that’s caused problems in his family, Charles understands how difficult it must be for Meghan,” the source claimed.