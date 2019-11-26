Prince Charles once offered Prince Andrew a role as his royal aide. Getty

Following his train wreck interview on BBC Newsnight, the Queen stripped her favourite son of all his royal duties, meaning the Duke of York will no longer conduct royal or public duties and will step back from all patronages.

While Prince Andrew's removal from the public shouldn't come as a surprise in light of recent reports, The Sun alleges that Her Majesty's intervention came after a 'disgusted' Prince Charles lobbied for the ousting of his little brother.

A senior Palace source told the publication: "Charles was very involved in the decision as heir to the throne. He knew action had to be taken. The Duke knew he couldn’t fight any more. His royal career is over.

"There will be no activity for any charities. No public activities whatsoever.

"But the Queen has told him he remains a member of the Royal Family. He will still appear during Trooping the Colour and on the balcony at major events."

What's more, Prince Andrew has allegedly always feared his daughters would be "overshadowed" and "totally sidelined" when Prince Charles rose to prominence in the Royal Family. However, in the wake of the catastrophic Newsnight interview, their future has become even more unclear.

"Andrew was fighting not just for his survival but for all their survival," a source close to the Yorks told The Daily Beast's Tom Sykes. "Andrew and Sarah will obviously be worried about how his resignation impacts their children’s future."

The royal stated that his association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was 'a major disruption' to the Royal Family and for the "foreseeable future," Prince Andrew will be taking a step back from his public duties.