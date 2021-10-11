Prince Charles' right-hand man Michael Fawcett is reportedly under investigation. Getty

“But Charles will prefer to invite investigators to his residence, rather than the indignity of having the future king being photographed going into police headquarters.”

It comes at a tough time for Charles, as his close friend, historian Count Adam Zamoyski, has also been placed under house arrest in mysterious circumstances in Poland.

Fawcett is accused of securing a CBE for a Saudi business contact in exchange for donations to The Prince’s Foundation. Getty

“The people around Charles are dropping like flies,” says a source.

Back in January, Charles' communications secretary Julian Payne allegedly walked out on the royal.

According to Express, Julian, who is credited for overhauling Charles’ diminished popularity, reportedly left to become Chair of Corporate Affairs EMEA at PR firm Edelman.

While working for the Prince of Wales, it’s understood Julian was the driving force behind the future King of England’s increased presence on social media.

Under his guidance, Charles and Duchess Camilla’s social following soared exponentially, with the couple’s Twitter and Instagram accounts reaching more than 934K and 1.3m users respectively.

What’s more, working alongside Julian, the Prince of Wales managed to appeal to demographics in not only his chosen area of philanthropy but also among fashionistas.

