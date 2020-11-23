The Queen (left) has set the wheels in motion for a lavish, four-day celebration of her platinum jubilee in 2022 – a plan that many aides have privately labelled “ambitious”. Getty

“The Queen wants her entire family to know that, despite her advancing years, she is still in charge,” says a source.

“And that starts with Charles, who has been getting increasingly edgy about whether she planned to step aside. I think this is his answer.

“He was under the impression she’d be standing down to spend more time with her husband, so this will have blindsided him.”

Royal insiders say the Queen is sending a clear message to her son, Prince Charles (pictured), who is keen to take over the thrown next year. Getty

Sources say The Queen feels the monarchy needs a steady hand. “The Queen has had enough of Charles’ scheming – she feels she can’t relinquish leadership at the time her family clearly needs it most.”

The shock revelation comes after a royal insider sensationally claimed that Charles is to be “pushed to the side”, to make way for his son Prince William.

“William would become king – and Kate queen. Camilla isn’t pleased about that, and she let Kate know it. It’s chaos at the palace,” the source claimed to In Touch magazine.

At 72, Charles (left) is the world’s longest-serving King-in-waiting. Getty

“She’s terrified Charles will be bypassed and William and Kate will become king and queen,” the source added, before alleging Camilla has always wanted to be Queen.

That said, the chances of the Duchess ever becoming Queen are reportedly quite slim, after it was alleged Her Majesty has “demoted” Camilla in the royal pecking order.

