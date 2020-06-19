Prince Charles has addressed communities across Australia in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, pledging his ongoing support for their recovery amidst the chaos. Getty

"Ladies and Gentlemen, amidst this deeply worrying global public health crisis which confronts us all, I did just want to send my heartfelt wishes to everyone in Australia at this very difficult time," the Prince began.

Charles added that his Australian trust is "very much committed to supporting communities across the country to prepare for, and respond to, a rapidly changing world".

He continued to explain how the Trust is aiming to help improve the way town and cities are designed to support "stronger and more sustainable local economies and societies that can positively affect young Australians and the well-being of their communities."

The UK-based Prince's Trust originated 44 years ago, with an aim help alleviate problems faced by young people, but Prince Charles pointed out that there is still a lot of work to be done especially in the wake of the pandemic.

In a new video filmed from his home office in Scotland, the Prince addressed the nation with a poignant message on behalf of the Prince's Trust Australia. Getty

"The problems facing young people through unemployment and a lack of support were serious. Now, I fear, those problems have gone from serious to potentially devastating.”

He added: "While there is much uncertainty about how the Covid-19 pandemic will progress, it is clear that the impact will be enormous and the recovery extremely challenging. Desperately high numbers of lives and livelihoods are being lost as this double disaster sweeps the globe.

"This challenge confronts us all and it is therefore vital that we share our experiences and co-ordinate our responses so that we can come back stronger," he said.

"In times of economic hardship it is often young people who are hardest hit and we know that many under twenty-fives work in sectors, such as hospitality and tourism, which have borne the brunt of this crisis."

He ended by thanking those who have, and are continuing to lend their help in supporting those affected.

The Prince's Trust recently appointed the Hon. Julie Bishop as Chair of the charity. Getty

"We rely on, and greatly appreciate, your wonderfully generous support and owe an enormous debt of gratitude to those who have made all the work so far, possible. You have, quite literally, saved lives and I value your generosity more than I can possibly say.

"Young people now need your support more than ever. Their future is on the line but, together, we can prevent this crisis from defining the prospects of a generation."

Julie Bishop also added a statement as she takes on a new role as Chair of the Prince's Trust.

"As the new Chair of Prince's Trust Australia I am delighted to be working with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales together with the Prince's Trust Australia team, board, patrons and partners, in helping to create sustainable communities, and in assisting young Australians and our veteran community to respond to the challenges of this global pandemic," she said.

This article first appeared on Now To Love.