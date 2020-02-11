While Harry and Meghan's news came as somewhat of a shock to everyone in the regal family, including the Queen, no one was reportedly more disappointed than Harry’s dad, Prince Charles. Getty

And since the pair wed, Charles has even invested time in teaching the former Suits actress about royal history.



A source told the Daily Mail last March: “The Duchess has shown a genuine interest in learning more about the history of the family she has married into, and her father-in-law has been delighted to impart his knowledge.”

However Charles has since been left “floored” following the Duke and Duchess’ decision to quit royal life.

“He has found that [suggestions of racism] quite unedifying,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“With his close links to the Afro-Caribbean community he has fostered over many years, he finds that idea offensive.

“He genuinely believed that Harry’s marriage to a mixed-race American divorcee not only signalled the diversity of modern Britain but also quite possibly marked the beginning of a new era for the House of Windsor.

“It was why he pushed so hard on letting them marry in church. He was saying ‘this is the modern way and we must move with the times’.”