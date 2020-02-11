Prince Charles is hurt and upset by Meghan Markle’s behaviour
He said to be "floored".
Prince Charles is sad to be “deeply hurt” by Meghan Markle’s behaviour following news she and husband Prince Harry are quitting royal life.
A source revealed to the Daily Mail that the Prince of Wales is particularly frustrated given the time he invested in welcoming the Duchess of Sussex into the royal family.
The 71-year-old future king reportedly convinced his mother Queen Elizabeth to approve the wedding despite Meghan having been previously married and divorced.
A source told the Daily Mail at the time: “He pushed his mother to give his son what he didn’t manage to achieve for himself when he wed Camilla — marrying a divorcee in church.”
Charles also stepped in to walk Meghan down the aisle when her father Thomas Markle wasn’t able to attend.
While Harry and Meghan's news came as somewhat of a shock to everyone in the regal family, including the Queen, no one was reportedly more disappointed than Harry’s dad, Prince Charles.
And since the pair wed, Charles has even invested time in teaching the former Suits actress about royal history.
A source told the Daily Mail last March: “The Duchess has shown a genuine interest in learning more about the history of the family she has married into, and her father-in-law has been delighted to impart his knowledge.”
However Charles has since been left “floored” following the Duke and Duchess’ decision to quit royal life.
“He has found that [suggestions of racism] quite unedifying,” a source told the Daily Mail.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently shocked the world when they announced that they were stepping back from being senior members of the royal family.
“With his close links to the Afro-Caribbean community he has fostered over many years, he finds that idea offensive.
Charles was apparently one of Meghan’s biggest supporters in the lead up to her nuptials, and since then, their relationship has only got stronger, palace insiders have claimed.
Charles is said to have been particularly hurt by the recent events because he was apparently understanding of Meghan’s plight given her very public family drama.
“He genuinely believed that Harry’s marriage to a mixed-race American divorcee not only signalled the diversity of modern Britain but also quite possibly marked the beginning of a new era for the House of Windsor.
“It was why he pushed so hard on letting them marry in church. He was saying ‘this is the modern way and we must move with the times’.”