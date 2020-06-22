The future king has royal fans concerned he could be suffering from yet another worrying health condition. Getty

While visiting India last November, onlookers couldn’t help noticing both his hands and feet appeared very inflamed and puffy.

The prince was attending a meet and greet at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib - a Sikh house of worship – to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, when photographers captured the images.

Although it’s not clear if Charles has any underlying health concerns, puffy and swollen feet can be caused from flying on planes – and the prince had travelled nine hours to India.

Despite his acute affliction, the prince didn’t let it prevent him from carrying out his royal duties, and afterwards, he visited the Indian Meteorological Department in New Delhi, Express reported.

The occasion marked the Duke’s 10th official visit to India, where he undertook a two-day visit to New Delhi to strengthen the ties between India and the UK.

On another occasion in 2018, Charles’ hands appeared extremely dry with a large welt, which led to some speculation he might be struggling to heal or suffering from poor circulation.

What’s more, in 2012, Charles even had joked about having “sausage fingers” while visiting Australia, suggesting that the issue wasn’t serious.

