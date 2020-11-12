Prince Charles (pictured) and Duchess Camilla have been criticised for “not leading by example”, after it was reported the couple are set to break the UK’s national lockdown. Getty

Taking to their official Twitter account, the royal couple revealed they have scheduled a trip to Berlin, to mark Germany's national day of mourning on November 15.

"The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Germany to attend The Central Remembrance Ceremony in Berlin to commemorate the annual National Day of Mourning on 15th November,” the message stated.

“TRH will also attend the wreath-laying ceremony at the Neue Wache Memorial," the tweet added.

But with the entire population told to stay home unless absolutely necessary, many disgruntled Brits have taken to Twitter to slam the royal couple for breaking the rules.

“That seems particularly stupid when travel is supposedly restricted because of the ‘pandemic’,” one person wrote.

"We just got orders not to travel outside of our community never mind our country," another person added, while a third critic wrote: “They would need to self-isolate after coming back.”

Meanwhile, a fourth person added: "I think they should lead by example, including the German, stay home like they are telling the rest of the world.”

Despite the backlash, one royal commentator pointed out that the royal visit, which is on behalf of the Queen, has been deemed essential by the UK government.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams reportedly told Express that the upcoming trip was not only essential but “of enormous symbolic significance.”

Charles (left) and Camilla (right) are reportedly gearing up to visit Germany over the weekend, which critics have slammed as being inappropriate.

"This will be a historic moment, 75 years since the end of the Second World War and is intended to remember all victims of war and tyranny,” Richard told the British publication.

"All trips abroad by members of the Royal Family are made at the request of the government and it has been emphasised that all necessary precautions to comply with COVID-19 regulations will be taken.”

The royal expert went on to say that regal visits such as Charles’ scheduled Berlin trip are of “high value” and necessary to spread the message of “goodwill”.

That said, one disgruntled Twitter user failed to see the “necessity” amid a global pandemic, writing: “The same government who made the guidelines is asking them to go on this visit."