As Katie wrote in a 2016 article for the publication, a friend claimed that Charles felt the Middletons were spending more than their fair share of time with the grandchildren.

“In comparison, [Charles] sees them very little and he bears a bit of a grudge about that,” Katie said, quoting the royal source.

Katie went on to allege that, at the time, the general “feeling” among the palace courtiers was that Carole was also quite “possessive” of William, Kate and the children.

She even claimed that Prince Charles had once vocalised his concerns over being left out, saying: “They never let me see my grandson.”

What’s more, in another resurfaced report published in the Daily Star, Charles was again said to have once blamed Carole and Michael for not being able to see his eldest grandson enough.

"The heir to the throne has apparently loaded to his friends about how little he sees his grandson," the report sensationally claimed.

"Charles believes Kate's mum, Carole Middleton has taken over.

"And he is said to have blamed 'the March of the Middletons' for his exclusion," the report alleged.