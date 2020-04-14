Princess Anne and Prince Charles on a ride in 1969. Getty

The author claimed the row came to an end when Anne decided enough was enough and looked to move on but, as she did so, a protestor shouted: “Well we’re paying you to do that!”

Charles is said to have been extremely disparaging of his sister’s behaviour as he considers confrontations with the public to be a “royal sin”.

Mr Holden adds that Charles was often disgruntled at news of Anne’s public outbursts against photographers, which he considered “counter-productive”.

Princess Anne and Prince Charles.

Earlier this month, Prince Charles spoke out for the first time after testing positive for COVID-19 and gave an update on his health since recovering from coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the 71-year-old shared a four-minute video, in which he praised Britain’s healthcare workers while addressing the effect of the virus on the nation.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” Charles began.

Prince Charles has spoken out for the first time and given an update on his health since recovering from coronavirus earlier this week.

“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible, and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed.

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all of those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” he added.

Charles then expanded the focus of his public announcement to include Britain’s ageing population, which he said are some of the nation’s most vulnerable at this time.

Taking to Instagram, Charles shared a four-minute video, in which he praises Britain's healthcare workers while addressing the effect of the virus on the nation.

“As patron of Age UK, and my wife the patron of SilverLine, our hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficulty,” he said.

The prince then gave a shout out to the nation’s healthcare workers and volunteers who are working on the front line and caring for those affected by the deadly virus.

“At a time when doctors, nurses and all the vital ancillary staff that form the backbone of our remarkable NHS are increasingly under such enormous strain, and risk, as they battle heroically to save lives in intensive care centres and to contain, as much as possible, the spread of this virus, our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvellous people whose extraordinary skills and utter, selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients make us so very proud.

Charles expanded the focus of his public announcement to include Britain's ageing population, which he said are some of the nation's most vulnerable at this time.

“Indeed, it has been so wonderful to see just how many across the UK have signed up in their hundreds of thousands to be NHS volunteers, offering their help to do whatever they can to provide support to those on the front line,” Charles said.

The prince concluded his speech by urging people to take care of one another while remaining optimistic until the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

“None of us can say when this will end but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come,” he said.