“Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to ‘reset’ for a more sustainable and inclusive future,” Charles began.

He continued: “The environmental crisis has been with us for far too many years – decried, denigrated and denied.

“It is now becoming a comprehensive catastrophe that will dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The global pandemic is a wake-up call we simply cannot afford to ignore,” he added.

Clarence House also shared the video to its Instagram

“Run in coordination with the @UN, Climate Week brings together international figures from the private, public and philanthropic sectors to discuss climate action,” the message stated.

The lengthy message then went on to explain that in June Prince Charles’s Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) and World Economic Forum launched #TheGreatReset.

“The global initiative encourages us to ‘build back better’ through the rebuild, redesign, reinvigoration and rebalance of our world in the wake of Covid-19,” the message added.

Charles’ contribution at Climate Week comes after he was criticised in July and reportedly told he may be forced to give up his activism when he eventually ascends to the throne.

Speaking to Express at the time, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the Duke may encounter resistance from the Firm should he want to pursue such activism moving forward.

"The Prince began his campaign years ago, he's been campaigning for over half a century on the environment," Richard told the British publication.

The commentator went on to say that while people initially didn’t take Charles seriously, he has kept up his sustainable ventures, so there is a chance he will continue to advocate it.

"But remember it isn't a party political issue, it is something that almost all governments in the world now support. That is the reduction of carbon emissions."

“So the Prince wouldn't be straying into controversial territory by mentioning it," he said.