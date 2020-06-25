The Prince of Wales shakes hands with every tree that he plants “to wish it well”. Getty

The show's researchers previously tweeted: “Whenever Prince Charles participates in a tree-planting ceremony, he gives one of the branches a handshake to wish it well.”

Clarence House later confirmed the validity of the tweet, telling the Daily Mail it publicly list this fact on its website.



What's more, Charles has previously admitted he is no stranger when it comes to having a good old chinwag with his plants to aid their growth.

“I just come and talk to the plants, really – [it's] very important to talk to them and they respond,” Charles says.

Charles' weird ritual has been dubbed “the most British thing ever”. Instagram

Charles, who recently recovered from his bout of coronavirus, has also confessed that he is now more determined than ever to protect the planet.

“People have begun to realise that we have to put nature back at the centre of everything we do and put it at the centre of our economy,” he said.

“Before this, nature has just been pushed to the peripheries, we've exploited and dug up and cut down everything as if there was no tomorrow, as if it doesn't matter," he recently told Sky News.

Charles said the more people “erode the natural world”, the worse the effects will be on the biodiversity of the planet, which will lead to all kinds of future problems and danger.

“We've had these other disasters with Sars and Ebola and goodness knows what else, all of these things are related to the loss of biodiversity.

“So we have to find a way this time to put nature back at the centre," he said.