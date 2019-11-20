Prince Charles reportedly blames Sarah Ferguson for siding with Princess Diana over Camilla Parker-Bowles. Getty

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana were often pictured laughing together. Getty

"The fear with her is that she will never stop promoting herself and looking for ways to make money off her royal position.

"But Fergie wants nothing more than to be back officially in the Royal Family, as she never really wanted to leave in the first place."

Prince Charles allegedly blames Sarah Ferguson for his strained relationship with his brother. Getty

The Prince of Wales appears to be the only member of the royal family who feels strongly about this. Prince Philip is said to "not care at all" about Fergie and her relationship with Prince Andrew (who she married in 1986 and divorced in 1996).

"It’s stupid to say that the Duke of Edinburgh has any issue with Andrew and Fergie’s relationship. He really doesn’t care any more, on any level," the source said.

Queen Elizabeth II, Andrew's mother, is said to have a "personal affection" for Fergie despite the scandal that transpired during her divorce from the Duke of York.

"The Queen is relaxed because of her personal affection towards Fergie, despite the Duchess’s previous bad behaviour," the source said.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II do not share Prince Charles' dislike of Sarah Ferguson. Getty

Despite claims Prince Charles cannot stand Fergie, she once claimed to miss him dearly.

"I always thought Charles an extraordinary person," the 60-year-old wrote in her 1996 autobiography My Story. "He was a very good friend to me then; we found the same things funny, made each other laugh.

"We don’t see each other any more, and I miss him more than he knows."