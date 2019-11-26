After parting from Prince Charles following their five-day tour of New Zealand, it's alleged Camilla Parker-Bowles did not accompany her husband on the remainder of his tour because of her fear of flying.

After a trip where the royal couple appeared to be all smiles, the Duchess of Cornwall returned to Britain. A statement from Clarence House included the following:

"At the end of the tour of New Zealand, The Duchess will return to the UK. The Prince will travel on to Tuvalu where he will receive an official welcome and attend a reception. His Royal Highness’ programme will focus on environmental issues and how local communities are responding to climate change."

The statement added: "The Prince will also meet with young people to hear about the positive contributions they are making to the climate change debate. His Royal Highness will conclude the tour with a visit to the Solomon Islands. This will be The Prince of Wales’ first visit to the Solomon Islands.

"His Royal Highness will attend a public engagement, which will focus on ocean preservation and climate change. The Prince will also spend time learning about sustainable fisheries management in the Pacific Ocean."