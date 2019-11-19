Camilla enjoying her wine tasting. Getty

Camilla was seen drinking her fair share of white wine at the vineyard, while Prince Charles looked on a little flushed in the face.

Surprisingly, the royal pair refused to try the organic lamb cutlets despite New Zealand's culinary reputation.

Earlier that day, Charles and Camilla attempted to visit the Mount Roskill War Memorial Park to pay the respects without the publics knowledge.

Only a handful of the people caught wind of the public laying in honour of Niue and New Zealand's wartime contributions, with one Niue-New Zealand woman Dorothy Sietu telling 7News that catching sight of the future King of England sent her into an impromptu song and dance.

After presenting a traditional sheet to the Royal couple, Dorothy Sietu told 7News: "I love to dance and sing. I was so happy to meet the prince.

"He asked me about my gift and he was happy to get it. Camilla was happy too."

Meanwhile 97-year-old World War II veteran Norma Bucknell told Charles all about her time in the war.

"He said 'what branch are you in?' and I said communications. It was 1942 that I joined so I've forgotten a bit but not all of it," she laughed.

"It was wonderful."