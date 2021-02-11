Charles and Camilla have received their first COVID jabs. Getty

At the time, the news shocked fans who worried for the future King's health.

Charles is 72 years old, but previously said he would be "way down the list" to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now, it appears he has joined many others who have now received the first of two injections, which are hoped to slow down the spread of the virus as the roll-out continues.

Charles contracted the virus himself back in March 2020. Getty

Camilla and Charles recieved their jabs from a household doctor at Windsor Castle, according to HELLO!.

When Charles suffered from COVID-19, he luckily only had minor symptoms, including loss of smell and taste.

Even after he'd recovered, he told a guest at an event in June last year that he still "sort of felt he's still got it now".

Reportedly, Charles' son William contracted the virus just days after his father. Getty

The Prince and his wife Camilla will no doubt be pleased to be on the way to being vaccinated against the virus.

It's expected the vaccinations will begin rolling out in Australia in the next few months, with those in high risk categories receiving theirs first.

If the Queen and Charles' simple experiences are anything to go by, it seems it'll be a smooth process.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.